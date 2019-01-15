Project to transform agriculture to be piloted in 10 nations

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

A new programme that aims to enhance the use of proven agricultural technologies in Africa to bolster change through farm-level productivity and value chain development will be piloted in 10 African countries.

Dubbed Technologies for Africa Agricultural Transformation (Taat), the project is a response to a call by the African Union to develop products in the Agriculture sector by the year 2025.

According to Krishan Bheenik, Lead Specialist–Taat, the programme will be piloted in Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Mali, Zambia and Malawi. It is focusing on technologies geared towards 10 commodities commonly known as compacts. These are rice, maize, cassava, wheat, sorghum and millet, fish, small ruminants, sweet potato and fall armyworm control.

“Taat’s role is to build capacity trainers from these focus countries who will work with technology providers via innovation platforms to drive the uptake of these innovations in the selected commodity compacts”.

The strategy involves increased crop and animal productivity, value addition, investment in infrastructure, creating an enabling agribusiness environment, catalysing capital flows, and ensuring inclusivity, sustainability, and nutritional security in a coordinated manner.

Speaking during a conference hosted by the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (Fara) under Taat Programme in Nairobi, Dr Felister Makini, Deputy General Director (Crops) Kalro said technology uptake in Africa’s agriculture sector is one of the key drivers for growth.

She said that a low level of investment, de-risking investment and establishment of innovations platforms as technology outreach instruments for scaling technologies will be key in turning around Africa’s agriculture sector. “The environment for a thriving agriculture sector has still not been achieved in Kenya because past approaches to research and development have not been comprehensively engaging to all stakeholders in the proramme,” she said.