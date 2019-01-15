Poultry keeping changes fortunes of slum women

For every entrepreneur, making absolute profit is the ultimate goal. However, initial moments are not always rosy as teething challenges often make the faint-hearted to abandon their visions.

For Eunice Wanjiru, a mother of three from Kiandutu slums in Thika town, Kiambu county, joblessness, poverty and the accompanying hopelessness could not allow her desert her dream of kicking out poverty and live a happy life in a serene place.

Still, poultry farming had never clicked in her mind until she joined a cluster of 12 other women from the sprawling slums to form Hewapa Group. Formed early last year, the group started by making contributions for a joint savings plan for a few months before they delved into what turned to be a game changer.

Talk of Thika

Through a special contribution of Sh1,000 each, the poor women who earlier survived on hawking second hand clothes bought 100 chicks and a sack of chicken feed. Motivated by calls to form associations so as to benefit from government funding, the group withstood teething challenges to raise the hatchlings. Later, more chicks were hatched to form a brood that has now become the talk of town.

Today, the group’s strong resolve to succeed in the venture has catapulted their ambitions, with brood exploding into more than 5,000 chickens which they sell to Thika hotels and shops. Hewapa also supplies eggs to public primary schools for the ‘Egg Monday’ programme started by the local MP, Patrick Wainaina in January last year. Thika residents keen on kienyenji chicken are buying mature ones at Sh1,500 each.

Plots and plans

The group also sells chicks aged one month in an effort to meet rising demand. They sell the month-old chicks at Sh300 each, unfertilised eggs eggs at Sh20 while eggs for hatching go for Sh30 each. This guarantees them profits that have now placed them in a position to expand their business.

Earnings from the business has assisted them fend for their families and educate their children.

As their business expanded, the venture forced them to scale up their efforts by ensuring that they provide a more enabling environment for their business to thrive.

Unfortunately, traditional methods of hatching the chicks have been a challenge as the process is time consuming and production is inefficient.

Taking advantage of the self-help-model, Hewapa recently got funding from the local MP, who bought them a Sh600,000 hatchery which is able to hatch over 1,500 chicks per set up.

Challenges

“We hope to scale our business because we now have the capacity. We have a dream of purchasing plots for every one of our members where we can bring up our children. Kiandutu is a good location, but a more serene environment will help us earn more form our toils,” said Wanjiru.

The group now plans to tap into the wider market and endear themselves as the biggest suppliers of chicken products in Thika town. “After that, being the largest supplier in Kiambu county will be our next target,” says Wanjiru.

While presenting the hatchery equipment, Thika MP Patrick Wainaina accompanied by renowned gospel artist Kevin Bahati lauded the women for embracing the economic empowerment programme and making maximum use of their little resources to better their lives.

Wainaina said the poultry business has ensured a smooth supply of the essential commodities and boosted school attendance in public primary schools in Thika town. “The crime rate is also going down and we hope to continue empowering more groups to achieve their dreams,” he said.

In January last year, the MP launched a programme dubbed ‘Egg Monday’, which has seen each pupil enjoy a boiled egg every Monday morning. Twelve months down the line, Wainaina said the programme has not only improved the general health of pupils, but also class attendance in schools.