My artistic life – Janice Iche

Janice Iche has a clothing line, is a singer, songwriter, photographer, painter, activist, a performing artiste with an ambition to break stereotypes, and take her imagination and creativity on a stretch in the best way she knows how

Two years ago, Nairobi’s social-cultural scene began coming of age as new Internet-driven trends and influencers among the youths were beginning to emerge. Amongst those frontiers leading this new determined divide of Nairobi youth with a message of hope and purpose was one Janice Iche.

For someone to have claims as bold as ‘There is no separation between me and my art’, that is the highest form of passion one can possibly attach themselves to their skill or talent.

Iche prides herself in slogans such as ‘vulnerability equals strength’ and lets her canvas explain all her hidden thoughts and most inner feelings. “Especially since I do it as a career now, I create directly from myself. Why? I feel like art is the best way to be my truest and most authentic self,’’ emphasises Iche.

Dazzling abilities

Not your typical white collar job, or your African parents’ most suitable option, Iche finds an unmatched pleasure in following her true affinity despite whatever consequence.

Inside Kioko Mwitiki Art Gallery along James Gichuru Road, Lavington one is left agape by her gifted painting abilities that dazzle. A painting she called ‘Mutuma’s Departure’ instantly captured my attention and I was intrigued to meet the brain behind such a magical expression. Does she have works she is most fond of?

“I do not have favourite works. To answer that would be like having to choose a favourite child, and it’s hard to do so. I love all my paintings as they have all come from me.

But I can tell you the one that resonates with me the most currently is ‘Mutuma’s Departure’, which I painted after the passing of an ex-boyfriend. I look at it now and it gives me a peaceful sense of comfort, if that makes sense,” says Iche.

“So far, I have worked with galleries such as One Off, The Attic and Kioko Art Gallery to showcase and sell my work, but I also sell independently via my social media pages, which act as my portfolio and shop (@janiceiche and @che.shopke),” she elaborates.

Like every other serious artist, their enigma is always a trigger away, and Iche wasn’t any different when I asked her how much it would cost me to purchase one of her masterpiece works. “No, I cannot tell you the prices because art is subjective. I receive different offers from different buyers depending on how much they feel connected to the piece and I do not have fixed prices for each piece. A lot varies in pricing a painting at a certain moment in time,” she explains.

Nickname

As inventive as she is already, she has one of the most angelic voices to complement her artistic nature. She is a soul singer and a songwriter who explores introspective subjects and has performed on various stages including Blankets & Wine concert, which is among the top crème of social events in East Africa.

“Music was my first love and will continue to give me this companionship and solace for all my life. So, I think I started singing because I was just so amazed by the power of music on me as a little girl.

I think this started much younger because my parents would throw house parties with their friends when I was between zero and six years and they would play loud music. I still remember these parties. Visual arts came into my life. Only in 2017 when I picked up the camera and last year when I picked up the paint brush,” she says.

It would be an injustice to profile Mombasa’s gem Janice without highlighting her latest origination, the clothing line she calls Che. “The word Che is used in Tanzania and Mozambique to connote that a woman has become mature after undergoing adolescent traditions (I am half-Tanzanian). It was also my nickname from my late ex-partner who actually suggested that I name my brand Ché. So, mad love to him,” she says.