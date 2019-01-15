Making money out of rice husks.

Buying feeds for your cow might be the last thing in your budget this Njaanuary. However, considering rice husks for your cattle shouldn’t be a bad idea.

When Steve Oliech discovered that he could feed his cows with rice husks at almost no cost, he quickly decided to also make it a business venture.

“For years, Kano residents had to contend with disposal of massive rice husks after harvesting their crop,” he says adding, “but I realised that what people saw as waste can serve as an affordable and nutritious animal feed.”

He set aside some money that could help in the growth of the business. “I also realised how farmers were suffering during dry periods to get feeds for their animals. First, I made just a few bags on trial basis,” he says.

He says at first, few people were interested but with time, there was more interest and slowly, the business started picking up and attracting more farmers. Now this is a booming business with livestock farmers coming for the feeds from across the region.

“I sell the husks per kilogramme, with one kilogramme going for Sh50,” says Oliech. But not without its challenges, some farmers are yet to embrace the husks for their animals.

They still prefer to feed their cows on grass rather than buy feeds and this becomes very difficult for me as a seller to be able to make money,” says Steve.