Oparanya elected new CoG Chairman

K24 Tv January 14, 2019
Kakamega county governor  Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya  has been elected  the new chairman of  the powerful council of governors.
Oparanya who takes over from Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok will be deputized by Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria who succeeded Kirinyaga’s Anne Waiguru  while  Kivutha Kibwana of Makueni takes over as the chief whip,a post previously occupied by Marsabit governor Mohamud Ali.
eleven other governors will head the council’s committe.

