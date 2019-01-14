Oparanya elected new CoG Chairman

Kakamega county governor Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya has been elected the new chairman of the powerful council of governors.

Oparanya who takes over from Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok will be deputized by Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria who succeeded Kirinyaga’s Anne Waiguru while Kivutha Kibwana of Makueni takes over as the chief whip,a post previously occupied by Marsabit governor Mohamud Ali.

eleven other governors will head the council’s committe.