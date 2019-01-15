Don’t burn crop waste, make fire.

Festus Kinya, a former National Intelligence Service employee, is reaping big from briquettes, which he makes out of agricultural waste

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

In the 1980s at his home in Murang’a county, Festus Kinya Mwangi watched as coffee factories made briquettes out of coffee husks. He admired how a company would turn its own waste into an efficient source of fuel. But as days went by, the factories stopped making briquettes and started using other forms of energy, mostly non-renewable energy.

This was heartbreaking to Festus. The enormous waste was going to be a menace and a threat to the environment. He vowed to one day start making briquettes.

However, his wish became a distant dream when years later when he secured employment with the National Intelligence Service.

One day in 2012, while watching television, Festus saw a group of people burning sawdust because they could not find a better way of disposing it. It took three days to completely burn the waste. This story revived his childhood dream. “I wondered whether sawdust, which was readily available, could be used to make briquettes. I saw a business opportunity, but also a better way of contributing towards a green environment,” he says.

He started researching online looking for companies that manufacture briquette-making machines. He landed on an Indian company and in 2013, he travelled to India to learn more.

Groundwork

“In India, I visited three places, a company that makes the machines, another that makes briquettes and end users. At the end, I was convinced that the business was worth venturing into,” he says.

Back home, he sold some of his property and used the money to start a company. He imported the machine which cost him Sh4.6 million and, thereafter, registered his company, Kings Biofuels Limited mid-2014 and started operations. “I used Sh35 million as my startup capital, which I raised through my pension, savings, selling property and a bank loan. I was so optimistic that it never crossed my mind that the business might fail,” he recounts.

However, things did not work as expected as four months down the line, not a single person had bought briquettes from him. He had produced 200 tonnes of briquettes ready for industrial use, but companies were pessimistic about it.

Lady Luck knocked at his door December the same year, when Kapa Oil Refineries, a leading manufacturer of edible oils and detergents approached him and bought 100 tonnes of briquettes and a week later, they bought the remaining 100 tonnes. This was his breakthrough.

He then started getting more customers through referrals. “The machine has a capacity of one tonne per hour and I used to make up to 10 tonnes per day, and sometimes I worked odd hours because of high demand,” he recalls. He has bought another machine with the same capacity, to make briquettes for domestic use.

“I have learnt that there is also demand for briquettes for domestic use, so I have added another machine,” he explains. He reveals that apart from sawdust, the company is also using other agricultural waste such maize not fit for consumption, coffee husks, manure, avocado seeds, macadamia seeds, among other crop waste, but the raw material must have high calorific value, therefore, not all waste can be used.

“Currently, we are relying on the sun to dry our raw materials, but plans are underway to buy a dryer. We buy raw materials from our agents and a tonne goes for between Sh1,500 and Sh2,000 with moisture content below 40 per cent,” he notes.

Recognition

“Our product is non-carbonated biomass briquettes, which means it is environment friendly, renewable source of energy and economical.

Currently, a kilogramme is going for between Sh16 and Sh20. However, if you have your own raw materials, we charge Sh12 per kg,” he offers.

His work has been recognised by many and he has been attending various renewable energy conferences across the continent and beyond.

This year, The Kenya Climate Innovation Centre, a centre that provides incubation, capacity building services and financing to Kenyan entrepreneurs developing innovative solutions in energy, water and agribusiness, recognised his work and offered him financial assistance to mechanise his company.