10 leading tourist source markets

According to Tourism Sector Performance Report 2018 released by Tourism minister Najib Balala last week, the industry registered tremendous improvement with international arrivals growing to 2,025,206 compared to 1,474,671 in the previous year. The sector raked in Sh158 billion from Sh120 billion eraned in 2017. The launch of the direct flights between Nairobi and New York has buoyed traffic from the US. Kenya has started also reaping from the visa-free rule on the continent. Large international hotel brands also boosted arrivals. We explore top countries whose nationals visited Kenya last year:

1. USA

The introduction of direct flights between Kenya and US has not only lifted trade but also tourism. Last year, arrivals from America were at an all-time high of 225,157, which represented an increment of 11.12 per cent of total numbers recorded by Ministry of Tourism.

The revocation of travel bans has also steadied numbers due to increased security and political stability in the country. Americans are known to be very sensitive of their surroundings but after the visit of former US President Barack Obama to Kenya in 2015, more of its nationals started to consider Kenya as a holiday destination.

2. Tanzania

The neighbouring country has also increased numbers recently despite on-and-off frosty trade relations with Kenya. According to statistics, the biggest destination point for most Tanzanians is the coastal region.

Last year, Tanzania recorded significant arrivals into the country (212,216) which indicated a 10.48 per cent rise over 2017. Most of Tanzanian tourists use the Namanga border or Lake Victoria to access Kenya.

3. Uganda

The so-called Pearl of Africa has significantly increased tourists to Kenya. Last year, 204,082 persons travelled into Kenya from the neighbouring country which represented an increment of 10.08 per cent over 2017. Uganda is one of Kenya’s strongest trading partners on the continent and this has escalated into the hospitality space as well. Because of ease of movement across the borders, Ugandans often find Kenya a good bet with its many alluring attractions.

4. United Kingdom

UK and Kenya are big trading partners but have over the years developed a strong tourism bond.

Even though it lost its recent numbers to the US , the country remains a key source market for Kenya with 184,002 arrivals, which represented a 9.09 per cent of total numbers. With the UK government retracting travel bans, more people are keen on visiting Kenya.

5. India

India has maintained cordial relationship with Kenya and has become a key tourist source market. According to the Tourism Sector Performance Report 2018, the Asian country came in fifth with 125,032 arrivals last year. Traditionally known for their business acumen and medical prowess, Indian nationals are now visiting for leisure as well.

6. China

The country that is now a global heavyweight in global trade has also been a significant partner when it comes to tourism. Some 81,709 Chinese visitors came to Kenya representing 4.03 per cent of total international arrivals last year. Most of the Chinese love safari tourism.

7. Germany

The largest European economy is a country that has also over the years contributed splendidly to Kenya’s hospitality basket. Last year, 78,388 Germans visited Kenya. The Embassy of Germany and Goethe Institute have also helped to market the country as an ideal spot for leisure and it has worked magic.

Germans have created good rapport also with Kenyans through some of their projects across the country which makes them feel at home. Kenya has also benefited from target exchange programmes, which have offered opportunity for citizens from both countries to travel and learn about the culture offerings.

8. Italy

Most visitors from this European country are known to have an affinity with the south coast town of Malindi. Areas around Watamu and Gedi Ruins are a hit for them.

The town is referred to as ‘Little Italy’ because of the influx of the culture of Italians who have set businesses. Last year, 65,134 visitors came through from Italy which represented a 3.22 per cent of total arrivals into the country.

9. South Africa

Last year, South Africa introduced a free visa admission to a number of African countries including Kenya. Previously known to have very difficult travel conditions, ease of travel enticed more South Africans to consider visiting Kenya. Interest in Kenya saw 49,993 South Africans visit the country last year.

10. France

The French understand what leisure is all about. It is little wonder that the European country recorded 48,189 arrivals which is equivalent to 2.37 per cent of the total visitors Kenya received last year. Alliance Francaise and the French embassy have organises cultural tourism and exchange programmes that have many French visitors tour Kenya.