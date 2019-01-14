Why it pays to invest in tourism, hospitality industry

Hasnain Noorani

In today’s globalised and symbiotic world, international relations is becoming one of the most vital components in protecting interests of any nation.

The economic potential of tourism is remarkable, with direct and indirect impact on wealth creation. It is a good public relations device through which a country like Kenya could attract the most desired foreign investments.

Countries have progressed in various aspects of development, such as infrastructure, technology, transportation, communication and so forth. In this context, tourism and hospitality has become a booming sector in terms of achieving national development.

For Kenya, tourism could play a vital role as a form of economic, public and soft power. Kenya is rich in natural gifts, resources and wonders with our own diverse historical and cultural heritage.

As a form of soft power, tourism can play an active role in promoting people-to-people contact within the East African region and globally and thereby promote peace, friendship, cooperation and economic growth.

Through tourism, Kenya holds the ability to influence the perception of international actors and affect foreign policy outcome by allowing more people to engage with the culture and values.

In this globalised world, where civil society, international and local none governmental organisations are increasingly important in the development arena, soft power plays a vital role in multiplying Kenya’s influence and increases the likelihood of success in its foreign policy objectives.

Tourism and hospitality connects people and places. Tourism connects global audiences with some of our strongest soft power resources, exposing them to our culture while supporting the economy. It helps to ignite gross domestic product (GDP) growth, increase international trade, boost international investment and drive infrastructure development.

In 2018, tourism contributed Sh157 billion to Kenya’s economy and it is a major contributor to the GDP, accounting for more than 10 per cent of Kenya’s total economy.

Kenya’s Vision 2030 presents an important opportunity to promote and create new and compelling narratives about Kenya’s culture, heritage and natural beauty.

The fact that Kenya is a member of the UN World Tourism Organisation, and has diplomatic relations with more than 150 countries with resident embassies in 30-plus countries also puts us at a prime position to promote Kenyan tourism overseas.

The importance of tourism is to uplift and promote a positive image globally, government has been organising several tourism campaigns including #TembeaKenya, #WhyILoveKenya, #Magical Kenya among others.

Now that the foundation has been laid, we must take this opportunity to strengthen our commitment to not only bring tourists into the country but also leave them with a positive image of Kenya that they can promote within their own communities. The writer is the Managing Director and founder of PrideInn Hotels and Conferencing