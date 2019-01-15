Counties face cash crunch as Treasury slashes funds

Martin Mwita @PeopleDailyKe

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda will take the centre stage in the next financial year commencing July 1 as National Treasury proposes a Sh2.66 trillion budget.

This is up 4.3 per cent from the 2.55 trillion National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich had proposed last year (for the current financial year), which later edged up to Sh3.074 trillion.

Rotich has slashed allocation to counties to Sh310 billion from Sh314 billion in his proposed budget, a wake-up call for counties majority of which are struggling with low absorption rates for development expenditure amid a high recurrent bill.

Development expenditure

Section 107(2) of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012 requires that county governments allocate a minimum of 30 per cent of their budget to development expenditure. “However, even though approved county budgets comply with this requirement, actual development expenditure for most of the counties is below 30 per cent,” National Treasury’s Draft 2019 Budget Policy Statement (BPS) shows.

The statement indicates that recurrent expenditure in the coming fiscal year will consume Sh1.657 trillion, or 14.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) from Sh1.513 trillion in the current financial year while development will take Sh670.9 billion (5.9 per cent of GDP) up from Sh631.2 billion.

National government plans to control Sh1.82 trillion of the budget, an increase from Sh1.75 trillion, with the Executive, Judiciary and Parliament consuming Sh1.76 trillion, Sh16.9 billion and Sh36.2 billion respectively.

Consolidated Fund Services (CFS) under the national government, which gets money for operational costs – salaries and allowances, subscription to international organisations, payment of pensions and gratuities, has been allocated Sh535.7 billion up from Sh490.6 billion.

Recurrent expenditure will consume Sh1.657 trillion, or 14.6 per cent of GDP up from Sh1.513 trillion in the current year while development will take Sh670.9 billion (5.9 per cent of GDP) up from Sh631.2 billion.

Lowest percentage

In the financial year 2017/18, only nine counties complied with this requirement. Counties with the lowest percentage of development to total expenditure include Nairobi, Taita Taveta, Kisumu, Vihiga, Meru, Wajir, Nyamira and Machakos, all which had below 15 per cent, Treasury data shows.

Mandera led in high development expenditure which consumed 41 per cent of its allocation followed by Marsabit at 38 per cent. Other counties with high expenditure on development include Kakamega, Kitui, Isiolo, Murang’a, Kilifi and Kwale.

In the 2019/20 proposed budget dubbed “Harnessing The Big Four plan for job creation and shared prosperity” Treasury has insisted on responsible management of public resources, building a resilient, more productive and competitive economy and delivering better public services within a tight fiscal environment.

Rotich has also called for the need to deepen governance, anti-corruption and public financial management reforms to guarantee transparency, accountability and efficiency in public spending. This is the second budget under the Jubilee government’s second term as President Uhuru Kenyatta remains focused on delivering his Big Four agenda to Kenyans.

National Treasury has given priority to health, manufacturing, food security and housing in the next budget to support implementation of the Big Four agenda.