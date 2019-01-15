Ford Kenya warns ‘errant’ members

Ford Kenya party has warned its elected members against endorsing presidential hopefuls. The party warned its deputy party leader Boni Khalwale, MPs and Members of County Assembly members who visited the Deputy President William Ruto early this month that disciplinary measures will be taken against them.

Party leader Moses Wetang’ula and secretary general Eseli Simiyu said they have never sent any member to endorse other presidential hopefuls on its behalf.

Speaking during the party’s delegates meeting, the Bungoma senator wondered why his members endorsed Ruto yet they had already endorsed him as party’s presidential flag bearer. “We have resolved to take disciplinary action against errant party officials and members. We can’t allow this to happen in our party,’’ he said.

Wetang’ula asked all party officials and members to support his presidential bid. He said despite supporting other presidential candidates, they have not benefited at all saying it is a wake-up call that they should also rally behind him.

Eseli accused Jubilee of trying to cause disunity in Ford Kenya for selffish interests adding that the ruling party was weaponising development to force other political outfits to support it.