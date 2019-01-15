Family in agony after girl, 16, goes missing

A family in Likoni in Mombasa county is distressed following the mysterious disappearance of their daughter last month.

Brigit Mwendwa, a Form Two student at the Star of the Sea High School went missing on December 5 after she was allegedly picked from her parent’s business premises by a regular customer.

“My 16-year-old daughter was helping me at my shop and was last seen at Mt Sinai area where she stood outside talking to unknown men, who were inside a Toyota Probox vehicle,” said Mwendwa’s father Jotham Mutethia.

He claimed his daughter was forced into the car, which later drove towards Shelly Beach area. The owner of the vehicle was arrested by police and later released in “unclear circumstances”. He is alleged to have confessed to police that he picked the minor and drove with her to Shelly Beach area where they had “some good time” before he allowed her to go.

“The vehicle was towed to the station and its occupant arrested and we were summoned at the Likoni Police Station where upon interrogation, the suspect admitted picking my daughter and later allowed her to go,” he said and faulted police for releasing the suspect.

However, Likoni deputy police chief Selina Wanjala said she is not aware of the matter in question and asked the family to visit the station to provide more information.

“Police had told us the suspect will remain in custody to shed more lights about the whereabouts of our girl, but we were surprised to realize he was released without our knowledge,” said Mutethia.

“You know we can’t be aware of some cases in the station, if you have contacts of the parents kindly provide to enable us follow up the matter,” she said.