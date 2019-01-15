Low turnout hits Form One admission in Coast

Brian Msangi and KNA @PeopleDailyKe

Coast region continued to register low Form One admission, despite extension of the deadline by one week to ensure 100 per cent primary to secondary school transition.

By last Friday, the region had registered a 31 per cent admission through Nemis system in all public schools, a percentage which has been termed by education stakeholder as too low.

Coast region education coordinator Hassan Duale said the Form One admission figures in the entire region are not impressive.

“I have high hopes that we will achieve the set target because the admission period has been extended. The 100 per cent transition is what we are fighting to achieve. We will not relent until all students are enrolled,” said Duale.

The official has already started mobilisation campaign, through the help of chiefs and parents to ensure students join high school hoping the number will rise by the end of the exercise.

Statistics indicate that Lamu East is the most affected with only a 10 per cent admission while Lamu West has registered more than 40 per cent enrollment. Poverty has been cited as cause of low admissions.

Meanwhile, while most schools in the country are reeling from the burden of admitting a large number of students, a school in Mandera county is yet to receive a single student since the exercise began last week.

No single student selected to join Arabia Girls Secondary School had reported to the institution by last Friday. All 52 students who were selected to join Form One at the girls school near the Kenya Somali border did not report because of what villagers described as security fears.