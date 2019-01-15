Chinese trio plead not guilty to ivory smuggling

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Three Chinese arrested in Kilimani area in Nairobi last week were yesterday charged with being in possession of wildlife trophies.

Shang Li Yun, Xing Wei, Zhang Jie denied three counts of being in possession of wildlife trophies, keeping a wildlife trophy, among other charges.

According to the charge sheet, the three were found in possession of one rhino horn worth Sh1.8 million, leopard skin worth Sh500,000, two elephant ivories, two human statute sculptured ivories, two lion sculptured ivories, seven ivory necklaces and five assorted ivory bangles all valued at Sh4 million.

The three were also found to have kept a live tortoise, which the court directed it be released to the wild after the police made an application saying it was wild by nature and might fall sick and die.

Shang Li Yun was further charged with engaging in business for profit without permit. The court heard that she was running a supermarket along Ngong Road without a work permit.

Zhang Jie who is a son of Shang Li Yun was also charged with being unlawful present in Kenya and engaging in business for profit without work permit.

The prosecution opposed their release on bail saying they were a flight risk as they faced serious offences and were foreigners. The court heard that since Jie was unlawfully present in Kenya he had high chances of absconding.

Their lawyers led by Assa Nyakundi opposed the DPP’s application of denying them bond saying they have not been charged with conducting business illegally but engaging in business without a permit.

Nyakundi told the court that Shang Li Yun who operates a supermarket had applied to renew her work permit at the time she was arrested.

“The prosecution is exaggerating. The accused persons are law-abiding people, who have pleaded not guilty and at the trial, we are going to demonstrate the charges are unfair to them,’ he told the court.