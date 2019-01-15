Keitany forged court papers, says Linturi

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has said the documents produced by his estranged wife Marianne Keitany, showing he had divorced his former wife before marrying her, were forged.

Linturi said he never divorced his former wife as alleged by Keitany and that the file number produced in court belongs to another party.

Through his lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu, Linturi said he wrote to the Deputy Registrar, Family Division court, to authenticate the said divorce petition, which is being used in the divorce court in Meru.

The deputy registrar confirmed in a letter that the case number belonged to different parties, namely Elizabeth Ann Patricia Hennessy, petitioner, and Parrie Andrew Hennessy, respondent, and not between Franklin Mithika and Mercy Kaimenyi as alleged by Keitany.

Linturi claimed Keitany was not his wife and was only a visitor at his Runda home. “I am still engaged in a monogamous marriage to Mercy Kaimenyi Mithika and thus I have no capacity in law to engage in any other marriage relationship before dissolving a statutory marriage,” he claimed in court documents.

In the divorce proceedings in Meru, Keitany, however, claimed she underwent customary marriage to Linturi in accordance with Meru customs and practices on April 16, 2016. She said this was followed by another ceremony between December 23 and 26, 2016 in Meru.

She said prior to their marriage, they had cohabited from 2014, residing at her house in Kileleshwa. Last week on Wednesday, a Nairobi High Court restrained the senator from interfering with six matrimonial properties, which he allegedly co-owns with Keitany.