DRC is so close, yet so far, from democracy dream

Adam O’Neal

The US Embassy in Kinshasa, Congo, issued a security alert Wednesday: “The DRC Independent Electoral Commission is expected to announce election results soon. Crowds may gather in anticipation of election-related announcements.” Recommendation: “Depart the country.”

Then came a surprise. The government announced that its preliminary results showed opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi had won last month’s presidential election. Fears that President Joseph Kabila would steal the election for his preferred successor, Emmanuel Shadary, suddenly seemed unfounded. But it’s complicated.

In power since 2001, Kabila agreed in August to step down after the election. His government did everything it could to ensure the election was neither free nor fair. Opposition rallies were broken up while voters in antigovernment areas were disenfranchised under flimsy pretexts.

The contest featured more than 20 candidates, but only Shadary and two others had a shot. Much of the opposition coalesced around Tshisekedi, the son of a well-known opposition leader. But the front-runner was Martin Fayulu, a former oil executive who led Shadary in public opinion polls by double digits. Both Shadary and Fayulu camps declared victory.

The most trusted institution in the country is the Catholic Church, which dispatched 40,000 election observers to monitor the results. Catholic officials wanted to avoid publicly taking sides, but after the election, some bishops quietly signaled that Fayulu was the clear winner. As that news spread, the government shut down internet and texting services.

The church officials declared in a statement that “the results of the presidential election do not correspond to the data collected by our observation mission.”

Fayulu said in a statement that “we categorically reject” the results. “I am committed to standing by your side in this ultimate battle to impose the strict respect of the truth of the ballot,” he told his supporters.

Many Congolese believe Tshisekedi cut a deal with Kabila to share power. Kabila already has remained in office years beyond his mandate, and what happens next isn’t clear. Could Tshisekedi lead effectively, given the doubts around his victory? Will Kabila engineer a way to retain control of the government? Large-scale violence remains a possibility.

The electoral body still could change the winner when it announces the final results. If Kabila holds power—either directly or through an accord with Tshisekedi—the US Congress should resurrect the DRC Democracy and Accountability Act, which the House passed last year. It would compel the White House to consider sanctions against Congolese officials. Kinshasa’s neighbours shouldn’t be shy about denouncing the result either.

Increased instability in Congo would be bad for the global economy, which relies on the country’s massive mineral reserves. More important, a stolen election would be devastating for Congo’s 85 million people, who have come so close to the democratic change they deserve. —The article was originally published by the Wall Street Journal