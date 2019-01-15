Role of learning environment in performance

Some of last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination candidates offended conventional wisdom by registering grades out of sync with their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) marks.

Kamau Josphat Mwangi, a student in Mioro Secondary School, scored A- in KCSE having joined secondary school with 278 marks in KCPE, and Kyulu Richard B+ in KCSE with 257 KCPE marks. We also had Fatuma Mohamed Abdullahi in Abokore Secondary School, who scored C+ in KCSE after having joined the school with 171 marks in KCPE.

By doing so, the students challenged a concept in Education psychology called entry behaviour which refers to prerequisite knowledge, attitudes or skills which the student already possesses that are relevant to the learning task, in our case, secondary education.

The assumption is that the students who join secondary school will, at the end Form Four, score marks or grades in proportion to the marks or grades attained at primary school. This theory was demystified in the 2018 KCSE exam. Mwangi, Richard and Fatuma and many others like them made nonsense of the idea.

The marks a learner gets in KCPE may not necessarily mirror their true potential. True, learners have varied potentials. The environments they came from before joining secondary schools were certainly not the same. Some environments were supportive. Others hostile or indifferent.

Educational Researchers from Brown and Harvard Universities, Matthew A. Kraft, William H. Marinell, Darrick Yee, respectively, argue that in teaching, as in any occupation where professionals perform their work in organisational contexts, productivity is shaped by both individual and organisational factors.

In their, School Organizational Contexts, Teacher Turnover, and Student Achievement: Evidence from Panel Data, they observe: “Students who learn in positive environments receive a month and a half more math instruction than those in poor learning environments.”

The takeaway lesson from the striking performance index of Mwangi and others in his category is that schools should not use marks students got in KCPE to determine their potential to learn or follow a given course of instruction.

Learners differ in terms of ability, resilience and interest. The environment has an influence on how they interact with the curriculum. The marks students get in KCPE should not be used to label them given the different learning environment secondary education gives them.

Some learners might have had a learning environment that was conducive to learning while others had poor environments. Students who attend schools with supportive teaching and learning environments have a notable advantage over students who attend schools without these helpful traits. Put them in new environments that appreciate this differentiation and their capabilities will strengthen.

Educationists have borrowed a word from psychology called terminal behaviour. It reflects the belief that the measure of any successful educational activity is the degree to which the student’s behaviour is modified to what extent he does or does not do things he did not or could not do before going through an educational or training experience.

In the case of our assessment system in KCSE, terminal behaviour after four years of secondary education is the grades a student gets in KCPE.

Extraordinarily improved performance index such as Mwangi’s demonstrates, in the absence of other variables, that their secondary school environments were friendlier, more worthwhile than the primary schools they came from.

In retrospect then, the greatly improved performance index of these students in KCSE versus their KCPE results affirms the great influence of school organisational contexts in student achievement.

The contrast and comparison the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) made between students' performance in KCPE and KCSE four years later is cause for introspection by school leaderships, teachers and students. The statistics underscore the important role school environment plays in education excellence.