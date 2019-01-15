Joint regional efforts reinforce plastic ban

Since the government banned the use of plastic carrier bags in August 2017, the move has started to bear fruit especially in sectors such as tourism, agriculture and fisheries.

The ban, touted to be among the most deliberate and productive State policy decisions, has had positive knock-on effects on the economy. It tackled a major primary source of pollution, at a time it was estimated that supermarkets were dispensing 100 million plastic bags annually, most of which ended up in the environment.

The ban is a boost to the government commitment to enhance the blue economy, a vision expounded late last year when Kenya hosted the inaugural global Sustainable Blue Economy Conference.

There were increasing concerns that ocean pollution from plastics continued stymie efforts to tap the huge potential of marine resources. The ban, therefore, gave a lifeline to the multi-billion-shilling sector, which comprises fisheries and aquaculture, maritime, transport, extractive industries, culture, tourism, leisure and lifestyle, biotechnology and offshore energy.

Following the embargo, Kenya was listed as a leading example in saving oceans in a report on plastic pollution. The report also revealed that cases of plastics in slaughtered livestock dropped from 30 per cent to 10 per cent.

However, more needs to be done to tackle gaps regulations, with focus especially on plastic bottles whose use was not outlawed and which have now become the face of the plastic menace. Banning plastic bottles would definitely be met with resistance from industry activists who in the past tried to scuttle attempts to contain the plastic bags menace.

All policies targeting stakeholders must, therefore, focus on the bigger picture. Indeed, efforts to self-regulate are welcome including recent formation of an organisation to collect, sort and recycle polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles. Installation of garbage ATMs for organic waste and recyclables in exchange for vouchers should also work as an incentive.

Unfortunately, the policies in Kenya could be derailed without support of neighbours amid claims that outlawed plastic bags still find their way to the country through the porous boundaries.

Good news is that Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and South Sudan are also considering plastic bag bans, which could help curb their flow into Kenya. However, self-regulation and sensitisation initiatives remain critical to ensuring the ban’s success.