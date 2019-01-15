Big Four agenda dovetails with growth plan

Alberto Leny

Kenya has evolved since independence, with various massive national development programmes and goals culminating in Vision 2030.

Launched in June 2008, the national development blueprint is anchored on three pillars—economic, social and political—to transform Kenya into an industrialising middle-income country providing a high quality of life to all citizens by 2030.

An assessment of Vision 2030 midway through its implementation reveals at the current pace, it is unlikely to meet the targeted objectives.

Despite Kenya’s economy being the largest in East Africa and the third in sub-Saharan Africa after South Africa and Nigeria, more than 60 per cent of her population still live below the poverty line. Urgent remedial policy measures are necessary to prevent the situation from getting worse.

That is why President Uhuru Kenyatta is exhorting Kenyans to shun retrogressive politics under the Building Bridges initiative with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to unite the country for the monumental task of accelerating development. Uhuru has committed to the achievement of the Big Four agenda with the same aim of enhancing livelihoods of Kenyans.

When the country marked 50 years of independence in 2013, the economy had grown nine times, with the value of all economic activities, after adjusting for inflation, growing from Sh180 billion in 1963 to Sh1.6 trillion.

From an average growth rate of 8.2 per cent in the first 10 years of self-rule, the momentum fizzled to 3.2 per cent in 2002. By 1978, growth averaged seven per cent. The lowest was 1.3 per cent in 1983 after the abortive coup a year earlier.

The phenomenal growth in the post-independence era followed spirited planning and development “experiments”, including the African Sessional Paper Number 10 of 1965 on African Socialism and its Application to Planning in Kenya.

The policy was criticised for several weaknesses, chief among them that it promoted free market policies while placing secondary emphasis on equity and poverty alleviation.

Then followed the District Focus for Rural Development in Kenya strategy of 1983, which sought to correct the shortcomings of the 1965 policy document. However, the rural development policy collapsed after its limitations as a decentralisation and participatory planning strategy were exposed.

The slide in economic growth continued in the 1990s, until reforms instituted by the Narc government through the Economic Recovery Strategy of 2003 and the Vision 2030 projects, which placed infrastructure at the centre of building a modern economy, further streamlined by Sessional Paper No. 10 of 2012 on Vision 2030.

The Big Four agenda, anchored on four critical pillars of the economy, dovetails into Vision 2030 by establishing an equilibrium to bridge the development gap while entrenching inclusivity into the national planning architecture.

The opportunity is ripe for all Kenyans to support the President’s initiative to ensure food security, affordable housing, manufacturing, and affordable healthcare for all. Let 2019 be the year of action, not rhetoric. —[email protected]