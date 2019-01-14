Poultry farmers incur losses as egg imports flood market

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

The issue of imports flooding the market remains a long-standing fact that has diluted the ability of local products to compete fairly in both domestic and regional markets.

However, this time round, the egg market has been hit hard by increased competition from imported products to the extent that farmers are contemplating abandoning the business.

Poultry farmers say increased import they are already grappling with high feed costs, low prices and uncertainty about industry standards.

Forced to sell

“Initially we used to sell our eggs at between Sh280 and Sh300 per tray but now we are selling at between Sh150 to Sh200 and there are some days we are forced to sell even at Sh100 per tray,” said Rahab Muigai, a poultry farmer from Wangige.

Mercy Simiyu, an egg trader at Busia town, says high production cost have seen many Kenyan traders cross the border to buy eggs for consumption and resale. In Kenya the cost of feeds alone account for up to 70 per cent of total cost of producing an egg.

However, she reveals that one must have an import certificate if they want to import eggs, especially from Uganda. The certificate is always presented to a public health officer at the border point before the consignment is allowed into the country.

“The government needs to intervene to ensure that cost of feeds in the country is lowered and subsidise the cost of poultry vaccines to encourage more farmers to engage in production,” says Simiyu.

Currently, a 50 kg bag of layers mash feed is going for between Sh2,100 and 2,500 in Kenya while in Uganda the same goes for less than Sh1,500. The recommended amount of meal per day is 140 grammes per hen.

This means that a kilo of feed which can barely last you a week per chicken is going for an average of Sh34 but you have to supplement this with other things such as micronutrients.

Generally, in Kenya, it costs as much as Sh15 to produce an egg while in Uganda it costs less than Sh8. Joseph Kang’ethe is another trader (broker) who has been in this business for more than 10 years. He says that of late they have been buying imported eggs, especially from South Africa because they are cheap compared to the local ones.

According to Kang’ethe, eggs from South Africa get into the Kenyan market at a value of between Sh3 and Sh5 having paid tax, transportation and the warehouse, saying that is why they can afford to sell the eggs at a throwaway price yet they are getting some profit.

“Most brokers are now after the imported eggs which are way cheaper than the local ones. This is why local farmers have been suffering since there are no buyers for their products and they have been forced to reduce the cost to compete with the imported ones,” he said.

He says Kenyan farmers need to start thinking outside the box by producing their own feeds if they want to remain competitive in this business. This is because when making your own feeds one can save between 30 and 50 per cent for every 50 kg of the chicken feed.