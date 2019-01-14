De Gea the star as Solskjaer passes first real test with victory

London, Sunday @PeopleSports11

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer passed his first real test as Manchester United caretaker manager as his side beat high-flying Tottenham 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday, with David de Gea playing a huge part.

Up against Mauricio Pochettino, the favourite to replace Jose Mourinho on a full-time basis at Old Trafford, Solskjaer’s team played vibrant football and just about did enough in a match of many chances, with De Gea’s display just as important as Marcus Rashford’s third goal in as many games.

Everton 2-0 Bournemouth

Kurt Zouma’s second-half header and substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s stoppage-time strike saw Everton beat Bournemouth 2-0 in Sunday’s early kick-off as they climbed into the top half of the table.

This victory was just Everton’s second win in nine league matches and the first time they had kept a clean sheet at their Goodison Park ground since November 24.

The deadlock in an often frustrating match was eventually broken when, with Everton having had just one shot on target and south coast visitors Bournemouth a mere two, Zouma, on loan from Chelsea, scored his first goal for Everton in the 61st minute.

An Everton set-piece was cleared by the Cherries’ defence before Lucas Digne kept the ball alive on the left. His flighted cross left Nathan Ake kicking at fresh air and, with goalkeeper Asmir Begovic not coming to collect, the onrushing Zouma leapt to power in a header that delighted the home crowd.

Man City vs Wolves

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s rejuvenated Manchester City face a potentially tricky challenge at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday as they continue their Premier League title defence.

But the early days of 2019 suggest their uncharacteristic December collapse is firmly behind them.

The final month of last year saw City lose successive league games, against relatively modest opposition in both Crystal Palace and Leicester City, following an end to their unbeaten domestic start to the campaign earlier at the beginning of December.

But a victory over leaders Liverpool to kick off New Year completely rejuvenated the mood at the Etihad Stadium after City had been denied the services of injured playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for most of the first half of the campaign.

And two stunning cup victories in the space of four days, albeit against lower league clubs Rotherham and Burton Albion, suggested the clinical, cutting edge that characterised City’s play during last season’s record-breaking title-winning campaign was back. -Agencies