Migne: Stars have no chance at Afcon without proper preps

Harambee Stars tactician Sebastien Migne has told Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to ensure the team prepares well if they have to make an impact at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) set to take place in Egypt in June.

Migne says despite his charges grabbing the Team of The Year accolade at last Friday’s SOYA gala in Mombasa, the award will mean nothing if the team fails to perform well at Afcon.

The French tactician feels the government has not done enough as far as the national team is concerned and has called on the Ministry of Sports to work together with FKF and ensure Stars have proper preparations before departing for Egypt for the biennial continental tournament.

“Pressure is on me to deliver and this cannot be achieved without support. I need all the machinery to provide positive results. I am a professional and optimistic that we will get good results at Afcon but only if we prepare well,” said Migne.

Migne believes with thorough training, his team can go past the group stages at Afcon after which anything is possible.

“It’s not surprising to win the tournament. It’s possible. We are optimistic but a lot needs to be done,” he added. Kenya, who top Group F of the Afcon qualifiers, got the nod into the tournament in December after Sierra Leone were disqualified, having been suspended by Fifa for government interference.