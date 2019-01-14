Powermen’s unbeaten start comes to end end

Western Stima finally succumbed to a first defeat in the SportPesa Premier League after six rounds of play laden with four victories and two draws.

Stima fell 2-1 to Kariobangi Sharks at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos yesterday thanks to George Abege’s first-minute strike followed by Harrison Mwendwa’s wonder goal in the in the 46th minute.

The lanky Ugandan forward pounced within seconds of kick-off, fortuitously finding the ball with face to a goal from six yards then rifling it past a powerless Samuel Odhiambo for the Sharks’ opener.

Abege chested down a long ball from Nixon Omondi under pressure from David Ojwang with both players losing sight of the ball afterwards.

In the uncertain aftermath, Abege turned to look for the ball and found it with Ojwang yet to find his balance and the Ugandan made no mistakes with his powerful take.

A second goal came one minute to the end of the first half, Mwendwa scoring a scintillating 22-yard curler that Odhiambo stood no chance of saving. Upon collecting a short corner from the left, the diminutive winger picked the far corner and unleashed a contender for goal of the season to double Sharks’ advantage.

Stima had created several chances mainly through Baron Jobita and Kennedy Otieno but sloppy finishing let the Kisumu County side down.

Hebert Kopany pulled one back two minutes into the second half after Sharks goalkeeper John Oyemba punched a long throw-in on his path.

The former Gor Mahia striker shot low into a forest of legs in Sharks’ goal area to bring Paul Ogai’s side back into the game.

The victory halted Sharks’ run of two consecutive draws against minnows Mt Kenya and KCB. In Awendo, visiting Ulinzi Stars picked all three points courtesy of Enosh Echieng’s brace.

Ochieng scored 25 minutes into the game then doubled his tally in the 65th minute to time to give the soldiers a safe buffer. Maxwell Onyango pulled one back for the sugar millers in the at stoppage time.