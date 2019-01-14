Gor edge New Star of Cameroon to carry one goal lead

Kenya’s sole remnant in continental club championships Gor Mahia beat Cameroon outfit New Star de Douala 2-1 in the CAF Confederation Cup first leg play-off at Kasarani Stadium yesterday.

The result leaves Gor’s chance of appearing at the group stage in the balance as they have to navigate a tough away return leg next week in Cameroon.

Their two away matches in the CAF competitions this season have both ended in losses, first to Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi although they won post-match penalties, and to Lobi Stars of Nigeria. To say the Kenyan club was wasteful against New star is an understatement.

They created enough chances to score five goals in the opening half but just converted one and missed three one-on-one situations with New Star goalkeeper Lionel Kibyen. Burundian forward Mustafa Francis even failed to score in an empty net, a real contender for miss of the season.

Coach Hassan Oktay made bold defensive changes, albeit forced by sanctions to Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango, but Charles Momanyi and Joachim Oluoch more than sufficed at the centre of defence. With K’Ogalo on the front foot from kick-off, there was not much defending to do but the duo was up to task whenever called upon, cutting off supply to danger man Figo Ngongang who has scored five goals in the competition so far.

Gor’s first chance fell to Mustafa after nine minutes and what a miss the winger pulled! Hitting the upright with his effort after hugely impressive Boniface Omondi had delivered what ought to have been a sitter.

Jacques Tuyisenge squandered in the 25th minute and Omondi also missed four minutes later both unable to outwit New Star goalkeeper.

With 10 minutes until half-time, Philemon Otieno committed a cynical foul within Gor’s danger area and New Star got the first chance with Joel Moukeu’s free kick missed.

Gor wide men Francis Kahata and Omondi then switched sides and the former delivered a perfectly weighted cross in New Star goal area to pick out Lawrence Juma who chested down the ball then turned to riffle it in the next four minutes to half-time.

Gor’s intention of adding their goal count veered off script in the second half as the visitors came out fighting and probing for a leveller that arrived in an all too familiar fashion.