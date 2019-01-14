Twelve European stars to take part in inaugural Vipingo Ridges golf

Ladies European Tour stars will be coming to the Kenyan Coast for the first time with 12 members of the prestigious series playing at Vipingo Ridge’s PGA Baobab Course on February 2-3.

The 12 international lady tour professionals will be on their way from the season-opening Fatima Mubarak Ladies Open in Abu Dhabi to the second leg Australian Ladies, Classic Bonville.

The professional lady golfers who include Welsh Army Boulden, Oliver Cowan from Germany and Annabel Dimmock from England will be playing in two Pro-Ams, one on February 1 in the afternoon and the second on February 2 in the morning.

A draw party at Vipingo Clubhouse Rooftop Terrace will precede the 36-hole Pro-Ams on January 31. Prize giving will take place at the clubhouse on February 2 following the conclusion of Pro-Am 2.

Mike Round-Turner, General Manager of Vipingo Ridge Ltd said Vipingo Ridge is glad to host both Pro-Ams “as part of its contribution towards the fast-growing golf tourism sector.”

“This is an exciting opportunity -a “first” for all golfers in Kenya- and U.Com, the official television broadcaster of the Ladies European Tour and selected professional tennis events, is providing logistical and global television coverage in order to showcase our country as an excellent golfing destination,” said Round-Turner adding: “Participants will enjoy dinner in the evening on both days of the Pro-Am with visiting professional players -a rare chance to get to know the golfers on the Ladies European Tour.”