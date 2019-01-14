Many tennis development programmes coming to fruition

Elaborate planning and a working development programme have led to the growth of Tennis in the country as witnessed during Friday’s Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) held in Mombasa.

Tennis scooped several accolades both individual and team awards raising the question as to why a sport not as popular as others are deemed is dominating in the prestigious awards.

Rosemary Owino, who beat stiff competition from her male counterparts to lift the Coach of the Year awards attributed the success to planning and team-work.

“This is not something that we have just chanced upon. For the last three years, we have extended our development programme from the juniors to make it continuous up to the senior level. Since we still don’t have clubs that the senior players can be engaged we have involved them in the training of the junior players and that way they stay active,” said coach Owino.

Owino guided Team Kenya to get back to Davis Cup Euro/Africa Group II tennis championship after 13 years. Top Kenyans Ismael Changawa and Ibrahim Kibet beat top-seeded Benin pair of Alexis Klegou and Felix Hounkpevi to win the title in the final played at the Nairobi club in June 2018. She also led Sheil Kotecha to beat Delmas N’Tcha also of Benin 6-4, 6-4.

Last year Owino also joined TEAM HEAD Kenya, a global sponsorship program aimed to promote young, talented tennis players all over the world. Many top stars playing on the Pro Tour today have gone through this program. Players like Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and rising star, Alexander Zverev are all former members of the Team HEAD junior program.

Her coaching students U18 Kenya Junior Champion Sheil Kotecha and U14 ITF/CAT Masters Champion Sneha Kotecha are part of the HEAD program too.

“The success of the Davis Cup was a team effort and we did it with minimal funding. We are now looking to ride on the success to have sponsors come on board and help us grow the sport to world standards, “ Owino said.

While acknowledging that the success of the development program has been made possible by few parents and coaches who have agreed to tirelessly work together to see their players do well in the sport, Owino believes that funding stands in the way of Kenyan tennis players competing with the best in the world.

“We have done this with minimal funds and have proved that as a federation, we have the work ethic, talent and commitment. What we need now is financial support to take tennis to the next level. We have to take advantage of this momentum and build on it since it is a window of opportunity which, if lost, we might have to start developing players again from scratch,” she added.

The federation is also in the process of starting clubs for senior players where they can stay active throughout the year and according to Owino, this should have an instant impact on the sport. “With corporate sponsors coming on board, we will partner with dormant sports clubs with tennis facilities for this project. We hope to increase the number of seniors with this approach.”

Apart from Owino, Angelah Okutoyi, Peter Munuve and Jane Ndenga are some of the other individuals who were feted.