Plan to reduce costs boost to healthcare

In what is being hailed as a positive step towards easing health cost burden, details of reduced medical charges including consultation, surgery, delivery and other services are expected to be released today.

Access to health ideally should be a right and the Universal Health Coverage rolled out by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month in Kisumu on pilot basis points to the importance of this goal.

Last week, health professionals under the aegis of Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board were engaging with other stakeholders in efforts to reduce medical charges. Private medical institutions and the Kenya Medical Association, however, have raised apprehensions and rejected the figures proposed, saying the decision was rushed and would not solve issues affecting the sector.

The cost of health has been contentious since charges were slapped on medical service by developing economies following the Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAPs) by the Bretton Wood institutions in the 1980s. Private hospitals, of course, cannot be forced to cut costs only to catalyse their collapse.

However, medical costs in Kenya have been stained by brazen profit pursuit by some healthcare providers. Poor patients, including those in need of emergency attention, have been turned away, detained, and even bodies held over usually astronomical bills.

Some private, including high-profile hospitals, have been sucked into dubious ways to beef up profits. Culprits include doctors and pharmacists who, operating like a cartel, target to drain health insurance, including NHIF through drugs prescriptions and other clinical services. Charging Sh5,000 consultation fees makes little sense.

With an eye to maximisation, medics subject insured patients to myriad tests. And while doctors will get the benefit of the doubt for this display of zeal, for indeed there are circumstances and cases where this approach is driven by clinical dictates, what’s unacceptable is that it’s often driven by a desire to clandestinely rake in large amounts.

Our health sector is both overstrained and underfunded rendering it inefficient and even dysfunctional. It is also true that healthcare provision is an expensive affair yet health expenditure remains low. It is such challenges that the proposed reductions hope to address. No doctor should take advantage of regulatory loopholes and in any case must be alive to economic realities and equity imperatives.