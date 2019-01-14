Of handshake puzzle and fear of the hustler

At no time since the 1983 msaliti countrywide political rallies dubbed maandamano—whose sole purpose was to expose and isolate the then Constitutional Affairs minister Charles Njonjo and brand him a traitor—have Kenyans seen the kind of hysterical mobilisation targeting Deputy President William Ruto.

Something untoward is going on behind the political scenes. But what has suddenly driven the country into such a frenzy? Is the citizenry being choreographed through a script to divert attention from the serious challenges facing the nation? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, the continued silence on the details of last year’s Uhuru-Raila handshake is turning it into a poisoned chalice. All is not well. Political temperatures are rising and ethnic bigotry is eating deeper into the calm that has been prevailing. If not checked, all indications are that the situation could get worse.

It would seem Ruto has offended some powerful persons, groups or forces somewhere and they are spoiling for a fight. Or could it just be that Ruto’s background is the problem?

For some unexplained reasons, but which raise both curiosity and circumspection, the winds blowing from the direction of the handshake have left Ruto feeling a chill. Worse still, he is being made to look like a native of Nazareth in the pre-Jesus days.

Before the birth of Jesus Christ, Nazareth was a much-disdained and ridiculed by the noble aristocrats who reigned in Judea. Which is why when the news of the Messiah’s birth was announced in some quarters, it was met with doubts whether anything valuable could originate there. One Nathaniel is quoted as asking: “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?”

The handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga was meant to cool fever-pitched political temperatures. That it did.

Though still wrapped in secrecy, the handshake has proven anti-Ruto. All of a sudden, debates driven by a cacophony of anti-Ruto tirades have taken all the news spaces, replacing noble goals like the President’s Big Four agenda. Similarly, Opposition leaders, who are more in government than in the Opposition, are no longer talking about reforming the electoral agency.

The preoccupation with Ruto is astonishing. Even some nondescript politicians are on the assault against Ruto! Although Jubilee Party secretary-general Raphael Tuju has come out to assure that all is well within the ruling outfit, the reality on the ground does not support his assurances.

In a live interview with local media three weeks ago from State House Mombasa, Uhuru robustly warded off attempts to drag him into the turmoil in his Jubilee Party and succession politics.

That, too, did not help. The President will, in the fullness of time, have to address the subject and the sooner the better. A country can afford to have a quarrelsome Opposition but not a feuding ruling party.

Meanwhile, someone needs to explain what some forces have against Ruto: Is it his Nazareth-like Sugoi background—lacking in aristocracy—or is there something else?

Former Jubilee vice-chair David Murathe declared after resigning that: “Ruto is not fit to rule this country.” He did not elaborate. Time has come for the political elite to return to reason because they are leading Kenya on a dangerous path. The writer is a Revise Editor at People Daily—[email protected]