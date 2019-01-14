Fierce competition expected as CoG holds elections today

The Council of Governors (CoG) is set to hold its elections today in a hotly contested race. The CoG chairmanship polls race has attracted incumbent Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) as the main contenders.

Other candidates jostling for the position are Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Salim Mvurya (Kwale) and Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga).

The governors will also elect their vice-chair, council whip and chairs of committees. Though the elections are expected to fiercely contend, sources said the county chiefs were trying to reach a consensus to avoid a fallout during and after the polls.

The sources indicated that the county bosses were holding a series of meetings in an effort to strike a balance on who should take over the positions.

Factors at play

Should they fail to reach a consensus, then the governors will have to go for direct elections. The team picked in the polls will take charge at a time when the county bosses are pushing for timely disbursement and increased allocation of funds.

Some of the factors expected to play out in the elections include the 2022 succession politics which Deputy President William Ruto is said to be in the picture as a presidential candidate.

Other factors include the current National Super Alliance (Nasa) versus Jubilee party political situation after the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Former CoG chairmen Isaac Ruto (Bomet) and Peter Munya (Meru) were more combative and openly criticised the government on diverse issues related to devolution since 2013. They were on record challenging the government for not supporting devolution.