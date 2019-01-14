Hope for Solai residents as they pick up the pieces

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

The flowers have long dried up and the graveyards are almost covered by grass but for the survivors, the pain and memories of that fateful night are still fresh, raw and debilitating.

Exactly nine months after the Patel Dam in Solai burst its walls, killing 49 people, the affected families are still traumatised by the events of May 9, 2018.

Staring at nothing, Jane Akuru, 35, narrated how the tragedy turned her life upside down after losing her two children, five-year-old Alisha Namoru and two-year-old Joseph Lomanat.

On that fateful day, Namoru said she was preparing dinner for her children when their one-roomed house was suddenly swept away by the raging floods.

As fate would have it, she reunited with her last born baby a few days after the tragedy something she describes as a miracle.

Affected families

“I don’t know how I survived. It is just a miracle,” she said pointing at a big scar just above the ankle on her left leg as a result of injuries she sustained during the tragedy.

“It is impossible to explain how I survived because I only found myself in the hospital bed. To date, I have no idea how I actually got there,” she recalls.

Her neighbour, Paulina Amon, 42, is still nursing chest complications and makes numerous visits to the hospital even as her hope for full recovery continues to wane. “Sasa mimi nitasema nini na maisha yangu imekuwa bure? (What can I say yet my life has become useless)” she said.

“I used to carry a 20-litre jerry can of water from the river but I can no longer do that because I feel a lot of pain in my chest. I cannot do menial jobs to eke out a living and we rely on support from well-wishers to survive.”

Despite the trauma and sadness that still hangs over the area, the move by the Kenya Red Cross Society, Patel Dam management, the government and the African Inland Church (AIC) to build new houses for the affected families is giving residents hope.

The construction of new houses, churches and other social amenities is giving the area a facelift. Josiah Githogo, a boda-boda rider who lost all his four children is looking at life with optimism again.

“Last year was very tough and tragic. But as I look forward to getting another baby later this year, I am optimistic all will be well,” he said.

Unlike nine months ago when the Subukia-Solai-Maili-Kumi road was impassable, today, it has been re-carpeted, perhaps an indication that promises made by the government after the tragedy will be fulfilled.

Nyankinywa Primary School, which bore the brunt of the tragedy, is being reconstructed by Mansukh Patel — the owner of the dam and the vast Patel Coffee and Dairy estate.

Although Patel is battling a court case, he has continued to support reconstruction efforts and has since sunk three boreholes in the area.

However, Kabazi West MCA Peter Mbae said victims are yet to get justice, adding that many have been rendered destitute and hopeless. “We will continue to fight in court until our people get justice,” he said.

During a recent visit, Kenya Red Cross Society secretary general Abbas Gullet said the humanitarian agency had paid Sh8.4 million to 219 out of the 223 households to enable them to restart their lives.