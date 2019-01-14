Keep Raila out of JP wrangles, ODM warns

Tom Rachuonyo and Wangari Njuguna @PeopleDailyKe

Seven ODM MPs and a senator have told their Jubilee Party counterparts to stop dragging the name of their party leader Raila Odinga in the wrangles currently bedevilling the ruling party.

They also claimed some Jubilee MPs are determined to sabotage the handshake between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The legislators Walter Owino (Awendo), Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja), Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Tom Odege (Nyatike), Christopher Omulele (Lwanda), Peter Masara (Suna West) and Ongondo Were (Kasipul Kabondo) and Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko, among others, warned Jubilee counterparts to leave Raila’s name out of their wars.

Speaking during the burial of Awendo MP Walter Owino’s mother Rose Sirawa at Ombasa village in Awendo at the weekend, they asked Jubilee MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto to either support the handshake or quit the ruling party altogether.

The MPs said some leaders are out to cause anarchy in the country despite the prevailing tranquillity brought about by the newfound relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila.

Elsewhere, some political leaders from Murang’a county have urged their counterparts across the country to shun divisive politics.

Led by Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, Mathioya MP Peter Kimari and Ngugi Nduati from Gatanga, they said politicians should get down to work to deliver their campaign promises.