MPs, Cotu unite to push for law change

A caucus of 32 MPs yesterday joined hands with the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) to push for constitutional amendments to avert possible violence in 2022 General Election. They want to create room for either a government of national unity or a parliamentary system of governance.

The caucus, in its first meeting at Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli’s residence at Ildamat in Kajiado county, they said the current political situation is likely to create factions that are likely to fuel tribal animosity and chaos in 2022. The leaders mostly drawn from Western Kenya said the current Constitution has already been tested and found to have grey areas that need to be addressed urgently.

They called for the introduction of a parliamentary system of governance to ensure inclusivity in leadership and calm tensions brought about by exclusivity.

Led by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, said the current leadership structure does not promote an all-inclusive society thus creating animosity among Kenyans. “Amendment of the Constitution is urgent and inevitable. We will rally our people as leaders to support a review of the supreme law,” said Malala.

Busia Woman Rep Florence Mutua condemned certain individuals opposed to constitutional change describing them as selfish persons who do not think about other Kenyans.

“Everybody should embrace the handshake and Building Bridges Initiative for a peaceful 2022. Amending the constitution will further create a peaceful Kenya since we will have an all-inclusive government. We want a peaceful Kenya for the sake of our children and development of the country, said Mutua.

Other MPs present included Antony Oluoch (Mathare North), Teddy Mwambire (Ganze), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), and Caleb Hamisi (Saboti), among others.

Atwoli warned Deputy President William Ruto is not likely to ascend to the presidency in 2022 if he continues taking advantage of government projects to campaign for himself.