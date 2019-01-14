Headcount to arrest ghost cops, impostors

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

The countrywide headcount of police officers kicks off today in a move aimed at weeding out “ghost” officers and imposters. Vigilance House has finalised the manual to guide the exercise that will first be rolled out in Kiambu county.

“The headcount will start tomorrow (Monday)” a senior officer told People Daily yesterday. There are fears that “ghost” officers rake in millions of shillings in salaries and allowances monthly through cooked entries in the human resource files.

Also, some officers who have died or retired are yet to be struck out of the payroll. An estimated 1,500 officers leave the service every year through death, retirement, desertion and resignation.

The exercise also seeks to establish the number of civilian staffers working in the service. It is the latest audit after a similar exercise was ordered by former Deputy Inspector General Joel Kitili in 2016. The National Police Service Commission is responsible for the human capital management function of the National Police Service.

The recent protracted police vetting exercise that saw tens sacked over bribery and other ethical issues did not fully address clean up to rid the force of imposters. The headcount is part of the ongoing police reforms aimed at revamping the police service.