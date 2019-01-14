First HIV, then cancer

January is cervical cancer awareness month and focusing on the state of HIV-positive women in Kenya, the disease is threatening to turn the clock backward on health gains made

Harriet James @[email protected]

When 32-year-old Lillian Mueni (not her real name) was diagnosed with HIV, she desired more than ever to take the necessary medications to be strong for her children. However, one year after the diagnosis, she noticed that she was always feeling exhausted with uncomfortable pain in her lower abdomen.

“I used to take painkillers thinking it was nothing serious. Then I started noticing a pale, brownish discharge that was sometimes bloody and I knew something was wrong. The foul smell, too, made me suspicious,” she recounts.

Her gynaecologist suggested that cervical cancer screening is conducted and the results were positive. “I felt like my whole world was falling apart. Here I am, a young mother, struggling to make ends meet for my children, HIV and then cancer? It was like death was looking at me in the face,” she painfully remembers.

At stage two, the cancer is seen to have spread outside the neck of the womb (cervix) into the surrounding tissues. Lillian had stage 2A cervical cancer, which means, she had to undergo surgery to remove her womb and cervix to prevent it from spreading further. She is currently in the wait-and-see mode, hoping that the surgery works.

Even after surviving the shackles of HIV, Lillian, like many Kenyan women living with HIV, have been shocked to be diagnosed with cervical cancer.

While antiretroviral treatments guarantee such women more years, cervical cancer, on the other hand, doesn’t offer such hopes.

Regarded as the fourth most frequent cancer in women, cervical cancer has been classified as an HIV-defining illness. Since 1993, when it was first discovered, doctors noticed that HIV-infected patients developed cervical cancer and their condition slowly progressed to Aids.

Cervical cancer is linked to HIV because infected women acquire Human Papilomavirus (HPV). HPV can result in various infections like genital warts as well as cervical cancer. Like other sexually transmitted diseases, HPV is contagious and can be passed on through sexual contact either through oral or vaginal sex.

It can also be transmitted through contact with bodily fluids of an infected person. Moreover, one can pass the virus to a sexual partner without one’s knowledge. If left untreated, HPV quickly progresses to invasive cancer.

Dr Andrew Odhiambo, a medical oncologist at Nairobi Radiotherapy centre says women living with HIV are four to five times more likely to develop invasive cervical cancer. “The low immunity helps HPV to thrive. HPV infections do not usually cause any detectable symptoms and they can resolve spontaneously within a couple of months after the primary infections,” explains Odhiambo.

Early stages of cervical cancer can be characterised by a few symptoms. Its two most noted symptoms include vaginal bleeding and/or contact bleeding occurs and by the time a patient manifests such, malignancy may have already developed.

Other times, there may be pelvic pain, a vaginal mass, as well as vaginal discharge, lower abdominal pain, and pain during sexual intercourse. Advanced stages are characterised by weight loss, heavy vaginal bleeding, loss of appetite, pelvic pain, fatigue, as well as bone fractures.

Most women affected with cervical cancer are young middle-aged women living in low and middle-income countries. This is because the burden of HIV is primarily felt in low and middle-income countries, particularly by adolescent girls and young women.

Consequently, this makes it vital for such countries to respond to both cervical cancer and HIV. Unfortunately, however, most low and middle-income countries with a high prevalence of HIV have limited programmes for cervical cancer prevention and control.

“It is vital that screening tests be carried out to check whether a patient has cervical cancer or abnormalities related to persistent HPV infections and pre-cancerous lesions. By using respective tests, early detection and treatment can prevent up to 80 per cent of cases.

Unfortunately, in less developed countries, screening is rarely done due to limited resources in the healthcare sector,” says Odhiambo. Chemotherapy, radiation therapy or even surgical procedures such as conization, LEEP, hysterectomy (removal of the uterus), or even trachelectomy (removal of the cervix while preserving the uterus and ovaries) can be taken as treatment.