Help finally arrives for bright, poor students

Wangari Njuguna and Winstone Chiseremi @PeopleDailyKe

Despite the government’s efforts to provide free basic education to all children in the country, thousands of pupils are still unable to join schools of their choice because of financial constraints.

Bursaries from the National and County governments, sponsorship from well-wishers, corporates and various organisations are inadequate.

Most of these students, despite performing well in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam are being forced to look for vacancies in nearby day schools charging affordable fees.

However, 1,000 desperate students from Murang’a county have benefited from a bursary kitty by the county government and well-wishers to help them join schools of their choice under the Murang’a Child Can programme. According to Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, a Sh20 million kitty has been set aside to facilitate the project with each of the 35 wards approving a list of 25 needy children.

“Priority has been given to students admitted in the national and extra- county schools. We have a commitment to ensure that no child misses joining the school which they have been admitted to due to lack of money,” said Wa Iria.

He said he took the initiative after realising that many parents are seeking to transfer their children admitted to national and extra-county high schools to local day secondary schools due to poverty.

“The bursaries will cover the four years these students will be in secondary schools. However, the beneficiaries must perform well to continue under the programme. At the end of each term, we will be assessing their performance and those who fail to hit the targets will be ignored,” he said.

From the Constituency Development Fund kitty, needy students from Kiharu also got Sh10,000 each from MP, Ndindi Nyoro. Former Transport PS Irungu Nyakera, through his foundation, has also sponsored another 20 students from the county who are set to join day secondary schools.

Murang’a Water and Sanitation Company has also given full scholarships to 15 needy students as part of its corporate social responsibility. The beneficiaries have been offered four-year, full scholarships.

Meanwhile, a sponsor has come to the rescue of 13-year-old Nancy Wangoi, who topped Uasin Gishu county in last year’s KCPE examination after scoring 441 out of 500 marks. The bright girl from a poor family background risked missing out on a school of her choice, Alliance Girls High School, as her single parent could not raise the fees.

Wangoi’s mother, Margaret Wairimu, had been looking for a day secondary school to enrol her daughter when a sponsor (a business firm), through Equity Bank Eldoret branch, turned up.

Nancy says her mother is a farm labourer and also does house chores to cater for the family’s upkeep. “I had given up my dream of joining Alliance Girls, but was ready to join any public day secondary school just to realise my dream of becoming a doctor after completing high school,” said Nancy.

Nancy, who sat her examination at the little-known Faith Junior Academy in Kamukunji slums on the outskirts of Eldoret town, was among 50 top performers from needy families in Uasin Gishucounty who got sponsorships to pursue high school education.

Apart from Equity Foundation under its Wings to Fly initiative, other sponsors are Kenya Commercial Bank and Jomo Kenyatta Foundation. Outgoing Uasin Gishu County Director of Education Nicodemus Anyang said they ensured all the top performers in last year’s exam will transit to schools of their choice.

Speaking during the flagging off ceremony of the beneficiaries, Equity Bank Eldoret Branch Manager Lorna Rotich said they received 504 applications but could only award 16 scholarships. “The selection process was vigorous; we were seeking pupils who got a minimum of 350 marks from poor families,” she said.