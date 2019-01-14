New app delivers home services to your doorstep

Swiftaide App allows users to seamlessly connect with vetted service providers such as plumbers, electricians, cleaners at the click of a button

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Remember walking across your neighbourhood in search of an electrician, a plumber or someone to clean your house? Or phoning a friend for a recommendation? Or more lately trawling the Internet?

The requirement for quick and reliable home services is often met with frustrating searches, lengthy waiting times, poor services, and as if that is not bad enough, a hefty bill. That is one annoying experience, which a Kenyan app, Swiftaide App intends to remedy.

Founded by a local techpreneur, George Karimi, 30, Swiftaide is a Kenyan mobile application that matches freelance labour with local demand allowing consumers to find immediate help with everyday tasks, including cleaning, moving, delivery and handyman work.

The beauty about Swiftaide is that you do not have to be the one providing the service directly, you can sign up as an agent and have people under you, who provide these services basically building a business out of it. “This is a one-stop solution. Services are made available to users in just one click,” says Karimi.

The idea was conceptualised in 2017, but started being operational in January last year as part of a pilot project. More than 500 customers and 250 service providers have been listed in the app. Services available on this app include nanny, delivery, mechanical, electrical and transport services.

Generally, the app focuses on the informal sector and users have the freedom to negotiate and bargain since there is no fixed cost for the various services.

Karimi came up with the idea after his cleaning lady failed to show up to work, “I got frustrated because I really wanted my clothes and house cleaned. After that, I figured many people were faced with a dilemma like mine, and that is how I came up with the application.”

Since he is not a developer himself, he looked for someone to develop the app for him at a cost of Sh250,000. Initially, the app was for cleaning services only, but after the pilot project, which took three months, they incorporated other services and there is room for more.

Since not everyone can afford to be online all the time, the team has come up with an offline availability to reduce costs. That means that once you request for a service provider and the person is offline, they will still receive your request.

“We also want to be a lifeline to the unemployed population. Our aim is to give service providers a platform where they can meet their client and do business together. However, because of security issues, we work with Geolocation that is within a 10-kilometre range,” he says.

To use the app, you need to download it free of charge on the Google Play Store, sign up and upload your details. If you are a service provider, verification is done before you are registered and once done, you can start offering services.

For sustainability, George says that for every household and mechanical service provided through the app, they get 15 per cent from the service provider and for any delivery service, they do a flat rate service fee of Sh50. For transport services, a charge of 10 per cent commission is effected. The app is open to all Kenyans from all counties, and in future, he wants to venture into the East Africa market.