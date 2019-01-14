Why I’m not responding to ‘do me a favour’ texts

Last month when nyamchom was part of your lunch, dinner heck, even breakfast menu, January was sitting somewhere shaking her head like as a scorned woman. A woman out to wreak havoc. But you were busy making merry, so you had no time for her.

Someone somewhere mentioned how mineral water makes the face acne free and smooth. It was a season to be jolly, so you decided to give it a try, however smooth your face was, iko nene, you wanted it smoother. Evening and morning, you washed your face with mineral water and an occasional coke. Drinking water upgraded to face wash.

And when you felt lazy to cook, you ubered/taxified/littlecabbed/mondoed your way to the kitchen. Your home, a mini 1824 with parties everyday anytime. Of course, dishes piled up, but the ladies weren’t ready to mess their freshly done manicures. Not when new dishes can be bought, enhe.

And at this rate, January’s head was shaking 100 times per second. But everyone was too hung-over to get the warning. The tu Probox, Passos, Vitz, Fit, were all out causing unnecessary traffic at petrol stations. They were all running on a full tank. Mia tano ni wewe.

You were a loyal member at those Ole, Ole meat joints Ole Tepis, Olepolos because these home joints ‘don choma deadly meat, my guy.’ And so, you’d weka nyama and sometimes have it delivered (all the way from that Ole bunduz) when you were too ‘beat’ to drive down.

This December! Even accents changed you guy my guy! Companies dished out some good bonus, it seems. When you were tired of dundaing here, shorts check, multi-coloured shirts and tops check, sunnies check, colourful bags dragging along airport streets, you guy my guy, Diani, here we come!

While you were out there tanning under the Diani sun, January and the rest of us who would only afford to tan outside our doors were watching and taking note. Screenshotting those ‘life’s good’ posts.

Now January is here and ‘do me a favour’ texts are streaming in. I look keenly and refer to screenshots and it’s one of those ‘Diani here we come’ peeps.

Whatever happened to this life that was so good a few weeks ago, the universe will never know. As for me, forget about these favours, “I’m also bila kakiru you guy my guy.” Or maybe its just my turn to kunywa and enjoy the night.