The political landscape in the Kamba nation is changing face with the 3 leading governors in the region, taking on the Kamba supremo, Kalonzo Musyoka head on.

Makueni Governor, Kivutha Kibwana who is also the Wiper party chairperson, Charity Ngilu of Kitui and Alfred Mutua of Machakos have accused Kalonzo of poor leadership and failing the nation in terms of development and now want him out.