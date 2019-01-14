Fayulu challenges DRC election results in court

Kinshasa, Sunday

An Opposition presidential candidate in the Democratic Republic of Congo has filed an appeal in the constitutional court against last month’s poll result.

Martin Fayulu insists he won the vote and has demanded a manual recount, but the electoral commission declared rival Felix Tshisekedi the winner.

Troops have deployed near Fayulu’s residence and outside the court. He accuses Tshisekedi, also an opposition candidate, of making a deal with outgoing President Joseph Kabila. Fayulu arrived on Saturday at the court.

“The petition demands the annulment of the results proclaiming Felix Tshisekedi president of the republic. It was introduced yesterday and today we have come to get the receipts for this petition,” his lawyer Feli Ekombe said.

Speaking earlier to BBC Africa Fayulu said: “I will do whatever is possible for me to do to get the truth because the Congolese want to change.”

On Saturday, Fayulu repeated that the result did not reflect “the truth of the ballot boxes”. The electoral commission also said the pro-Kabila coalition had won a majority of parliamentary seats.

Several Western governments and the influential Roman Catholic Church in DR Congo have expressed surprise and concern at the declared results.

Kabila has been in office for 18 years and the result, if confirmed, would create the first orderly transfer of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.