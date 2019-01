The NASA outfit is dead, at least according to ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, who has promised a bruising battle with wiper candidate in the forth coming Embakasi South by election.

The ODM leaders who had attended a prayer meeting for the party candidate and fomer MP Ishrad Sumra on Sunday morning said the seat which was held by Wiper candidate Julius Mawathe, before Sumra successfully challenged him in court will go back to ODM.