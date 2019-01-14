ODM ‘gives’ Sumra direct ticket for Embakasi election

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will give Irshad Sumra a direct nomination for the Embakasi South constituency by-election.

Party leader Raila Odinga’s lieutenants warned National Super Alliance (Nasa) affiliate parties against fielding candidates saying they risk being trounced.

The daring remarks and apparent political bullying to the Nasa co-principals risks to further split the already shaky coalition.

“The politics of Embakasi South is not about Sumra, it is the politics of those who took oath at Uhuru Park. In the spirit of the Handshake, Jubilee has said they will not field a candidate here,” said Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang.

Yesterday, Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju did not confirm whether the party would field a candidate for the seat.Former Nairobi county assembly deputy Speaker Ken Ngondi declared his withdrawal from the race in favour of Sumra.

“The party leadership advised me and I am obedient and that is what I state today, I am young and there is time. If the Embakasi South people deem it fit in future I will vie in 2022,” said Ngondi.

Commenting on the upcoming by-election, ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna posed on Facebook: “Ken Ngondi has replicated the manifestation here in Embakasi South by stepping down for Sumra. I was the first to declare Nasa’s death”.

The ODM party leaders resolved to conduct door-to-door campaigns for Sumra, who welcomed the move urging the electorate to support his bid.

“I went to court because our win was rigged. I offer myself to you again,” Sumra said. Last year, the High Court quashed the election of Wiper Party is candidate Julius Mawathe.

Out of the 17 Nairobi constituencies, ODM bagged seven parliamentary seats and that of Woman Representative.

“We targeted to bag at least 12 seats. Going forward, we will ensure we get majority seats. Now as the Embakasi South people, it is upon you to give Sumra the votes,” said Makadara MP and ODM Nairobi chairman George Aladwa.

While defending the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila, Nairobi ODM parliamentarians are planning to meet tomorrow to prepare a political rebuttal for what they claim to be detractors of the Handshake.

We support the Handshake between President Uhuru and Raila. We will not sit back and watch some leaders insult Raila,” said Aladwa.

The MP said Raila will be on the ballot come 2022, adding that they will do everything possible to ensure nothing stands in the way.

“Those thinking Raila will not vie are wrong. Raila must be on the ballot in 2022. If he doesn’t want we will go to his Karen home and tell him he must be on the ballot. It will be Raila versus Ruto or whoever will be there,” said Aladwa.

The leaders backed referendum calls through a lobby dubbed Team Katiba. They also endorsed Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi as the next ODM candidate for Nairobi governorship.

Aladwa said in 2013, they supported former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero, therefore, their support should be reciprocated. ODM is planning to involve Members of County Assembly (MCAs) and MPs to act as party agents to combat rigging.

Sifuna also dismissed claims that ODM had written to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko seeking for his consideration for deputy governor.

“ODM party has serious expertise and as a party, we do not want to be involved with the mess in Nairobi county,” said Sifuna. The leaders were speaking during a church service at Christ The Cornerstone Church in Mukuru Kwa Reuben slums, Nairobi. Others present were Tim Wanyonyi, Anthony Oluoch (Mathare) and Mark Nyamita Uriri constituency MP.