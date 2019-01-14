Kiambu leaders support Uhuru, Raila Building Bridges Initiative

Kiambu legislators have urged Kenyans to embrace the Building Bridges Initiative of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to strengthen national unity. Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange said the wrangling in the ruling Jubilee Party endangers the spirit of the initiative.

“Our priority is to work for the people and promote peace across the country. But I’m afraid leaders quarrelling in public forums may jeopardise that,” Koinange said at a public meeting in Ruiru. Juja MP Francis Waititu told leaders to deliver on their mandate before pointing fingers at the President.

Kiambu Central MP Jude Njomo said the presidency must be respected as it is a symbol of national unity and called on leaders to use civil language when pushing for development. “When leaders take to the podium they should think twice before making any pronouncements,” said Njomo. Githunguri MP Gabriel Kago asked Jubilee leaders to unite and avoid divisive talk.