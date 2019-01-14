SGR cops protest move to tax perks

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Disquiet is brewing among police officers attached to Standard Gauge Railways (SGR) after the Kenya Police Service and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) decided to tax their allowances.

The officers, mainly based at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Railways have threatened to stage a go-slow that could compromise the security of the critical SGR infrastructure of passenger and cargo trains. The decision to deduct taxes from the allowances arrived last December.

In the arrangement, China Road and Bridge Corporation, the entity advancing allowances to police will remit the deductions directly to the taxman.

“According to a meeting held on December 5, 2018, at KRA head office, it was agreed that all officers attached at SGR to be taxed on the basic allowances they draw. This command has no objection and has authorised the company to remit to KRA directly,” correspondence from Kenya Railways and Ports Police Commandant Rono Bunei to China Road and Bridge Corporation dated January 2 reads in part.

The new development has caused tension among officers who are protesting the decision. According to KRA guidelines, allowances are subject to taxation. The unit is currently grappling with a shortage of personnel, particularly of general duty officers.

“Due to inadequate personnel seconded here, we are against being taxed because we work for long hours,” one of the officers said. The directive comes a month after police and prison officers were instructed to cater for their water and power bills.

Last September, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that police officer be reimbursed for house and commuter allowances effectively pushing them out from leasing programme that will save taxpayers at least Sh3 billion annually.

Last year, thirty officers participated in security training in China to enhance the safety and security of passengers and cargo ferried through the Mombasa-Nairobi railway.