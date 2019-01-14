Lusaka dismisses MPs push to scrap Senate, says House vital

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has defended the performance of the Upper House and trashed calls to scrap it as far- fetched, ill-informed and unwarranted.

Speaking at Nangwe Primary School in Bungoma town during a thanksgiving ceremony of Nairobi City County chief officer Peter Mukenya, Lusaka said for devolution to be realised, the Senate must be in place.

He said individuals hatching plans to scrap the Senate are daydreaming. “The Senate is there to stay and I want to assure Kenyans nobody will scrap it,” said Lusaka.

He said the major role of the Senate is to oversight county governments and legislate on matters pertaining to the 47 devolved units.

Some MPs led by Soy’s Caleb Kositany, have been advocating for the disbandment of the Senate, saying it is a burden to the taxpayers.

In a letter to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi last year, the lawmaker said the 47 County Assemblies should be reduced to 12 provincial assemblies headed by a provincial governor. Lusaka asked politicians to preach peace and unite Kenyans.