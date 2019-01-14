Why I will certainly succeed the Governor

MCA Gwinso

When I received a call that His Popularity the Governor of our county was on his way to see me in my office I got anxious. It is not every day that a whole governor visits the office of a humble MCA like me.

It must have been a very serious matter that was bringing him to me. Perhaps you know that the governor and I have not been the best of friends ever since I openly campaigned for his opponent in the last election, so what he wanted from me, I really could not guess.

Anyway, I steeled myself and prepared for the impromptu visit. And true to his word, the Country Supremo himself, accompanied by his aides, strode into my office in a short while.

“Ah, my brother, Happy New Year!” he said engulfing me in an embrace that almost left me breathless. “Hey guys,” he turned to his handlers, “Please give me some time with my brother. We want to talk siri za nyumbani.”

As soon as we were alone in the room, the governor began, “Bwana Gwinso, what do you plan to do after 2022?” I had not seen this coming and so I just smiled and mumbled something to the effect that I was yet to decide. “Look here,” he said lowering his voice.

“You know I am serving my last term, and I would like to be succeeded by someone I trust.” He then paused and fixed his gaze on me as if expecting me to say something. I didn’t.

“I have looked around and seen that you are the only person I can trust to succeed me.” Now, if this had not been the governor, I would have immediately asked him to get out of my office and take his jokes elsewhere. But the most solemn look on his face, plus what he said after that convinced me the man was serious.

“In 2022, I am going for the highest office in the land. Yes, I am contesting for the presidency. I need all the support I can get. I have come to you because I know your capabilities. My suggestion is…” At this point, his phone rang.

“Hello…ngoja. I am in the middle of a meeting…yes…I will get back to you when I am done,” he said in a loud whisper. He then switched off his phone – another sign that he was serious about what he was saying.

“Ok, Bwana incoming Governor. Oh yes, you are,” he added though I had not denied it. “As I was saying, my suggestion is that we work together. You know that my word is law, so all I need is to mention your name and all the votes will be yours.

This means you won’t need to campaign here. And this is what you shall do for me in return: You, and a few other friends, will traverse the country introducing me to the people. All you need to do is mention my name in every gathering you attend.”

I saw the sense in what the governor was saying. However, one question popped up in my mind: What reason would we have for traversing the country? When I put this question to my guest, he didn’t say anything. Instead, he picked a newspaper that was lying on my desk and flipped through it to one of the pages. “Here, look at this,” he said showing me an obituary page. I was at a loss as to what he meant, and he noticed this.

“Bwana Gwinso, we have to be clever. All these are funerals, and a funeral means a gathering. A gathering is made up of potential voters. You get my point?” “Yes.”

“So if you have never paid attention to this page, you have to start now. Identify places where we are likely to have large crowds and head there. It does not matter whether or not you know the deceased; mourners are never turned away from burial ceremonies, at least not here. When you go there, make sure you get a chance to say pole to the mourners. That is when you will pass my condolences, sawa?”

“Ok,” I responded. So ours will be Team Matanga? “No, Team Poleni.” These plans, if well executed, should see my governor’s name on the lips of all voters, and me becoming the governor come 2022. Hatucheki na watu. [email protected]