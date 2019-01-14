Tragedy of flourishing ghost industry.

As a lad growing up in some nondescript estate in Nakuru, there was never a shortage of horrid, titillating stories to keep our young minds occupied, and in awe.

There were tales we read in books, such as Oliver Twist, Read me a story, Gulliver’s Travels, The Brave Little Tailor, Hardy Boys, Secret Seven, Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, Aladdin and the Magic Lamp, the Moses series and the hilarious Hekaya za Abunuwasi.

The girls read Mills and Boon under their desks when the teacher was not alert, but let’s get back to Abunuwasi for now.

He was the bloke who borrowed a pan from a neighbour, returned it with a smaller one and said the pan had “given birth” in his house. He borrowed the same pan again a few days later but did not return it. When the neighbour came to ask for it, he was told it had died.

The hapless fellow asked how a pan could die and was promptly told that if he had believed that it could give birth, he must, in the same breath, believe it could die. He left without the pan.

In real life, however, we were not short of tales that occupied our young imaginations. For instance, there was a house in Nakuru, bang in the middle of town that was said to be haunted.

For very obvious reasons, no one had any first-hand experience, for no one had the intestinal fortitude to venture inside the house, never mind that it was along the main thoroughfare, Kenyatta Avenue.

It was owned by a former Kanu women leader, now deceased. No one could explain why it remained vacant for decades until she decided to set up an eatery, which was scantily patronised.

But what captured our imagination from my childhood to my stint as a reporter in the same town for over 10 years was the tale that some daredevil man has rented the house, seeing as it was in the middle of town and the obvious convenience it offered.

Word went round that the man would leave his house securely locked (or so he thought!) but would come “home” in the evening to find the furniture re-arranged and even ready food!

The chap thought his mind was playing tricks on him. But it happened again and again. Finally, it dawned on him that he was co-sharing his house with someone else.

Of course, it took guts to even think of occupying the house. And don’t ask me what I would do if these things happened to me. That, of course, is a story for another day.

If that story is true, then the ghosts must have continued to occupy the house, and even bred. Of course, it must have been a couple. How else do they breed?

That couple must have been prolific if you get what I mean. That is the only explanation Nakuru County authorities are struggling to unravel how some Sh300 million was paid to ghost workers.

Now, they know where the ghosts came from. But Nakuru is not unique in this sense. Countrywide, we are trying to exorcise some 12, 500 ghost workers who draw salaries and spend the cash on expenses you and I don’t know, or in joints you and I perhaps patronise. You never know.

Nairobi alone had some 2, 260 ghost workers in 2014. If they have been breeding as fast as those of Nakuru, we are looking at exponential growth that should make us sit bolt upright. Or should they be made to do family planning?

In Kabarnet, some six doctors, who have been drawing a salary of Sh300,000 a month each could not be traced during a recent audit. As you can see, these ghosts go to school, too.

So, in essence, we are looking at a ghost industry that could be made a national tourist attraction. I hope Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala is listening.

He should know better what it means to get another lease of life. He dyed his grey hair black the other day, didn’t he? I overheard some coast damsels say he shed off some years. I don’t know.

But imagine ghost facilities such as hotels, where visitors sit and wait for aeons to be served only to realise the ghosts are on a go-slow. Is my imagination getting the better of me? Have a spirit-free week, folks! – The writer is Special Projects editor, People Daily