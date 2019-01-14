Maximise diaspora community’s input in education

Sharon Kinyanjui

Kenya boasts scores of high-achievers. From Calestous Juma to Wangari Maathai, the country has produced Africa’s leading writers, activists, leaders, and more. Despite a relatively small Kenyan diaspora community in America, Kenyans are ranked the third hardest working immigrants in the United States.

Since the government introduced free primary education in 2003, more Kenyan children have been poised to mirror these strides at home, but progress in policy has not always translated to improved access.

In fact, according to various surveys, about 1.5 million (10 per cent) children of school going age were out of school in 2016. The majority of the children are from poor families that cannot afford basic requirements such as school uniform and other supplies.

This is where the Kenyans in diaspora come in. Last year, the diaspora community remitted to Kenya $2 billion (Sh203 billion) according to Central Bank and World Bank estimates. The community now contributes more to foreign currency than the traditional foreign currency earners— tourism, horticulture, tea and coffee exports.

The impact of diaspora remittances is felt in many different sectors like property investment. But less talked about is an investment of diaspora in education. Most Kenyans in diaspora pay for the education of relatives back home. New WorldRemit research shows the scale of that activity.

Analysis of Kenyan household data shows that approximately 14 per cent of diaspora remittances are spent on education. The research also shows that remittances halve chances of children being out of school as most families who receive help from overseas spend more on education.

Kenya’s enhanced mobile money transfer has also helped ease diaspora remittance. Sending digital remittances is 30 per cent cheaper on average than traditional methods. It is also much more convenient.

Take the case of a WorldRemit client Jane*. She works in the UK and strives to give her daughter Winnie a good education. When she arrived in the UK in 2005, Mwikali had to withdraw cash and walk across town to the nearest post office to send money home. Sometimes it would take three days to reach her family.

A decade later, she can send money home instantly and cheaply from the convenience of her home directly into Winnie’s M-Pesa account.

The digital shift has helped students like Winnie to reap the benefits of innovation. Research shows that we could plough an additional $825 million (Sh84 billion) into education worldwide if the transition to digital remittances were complete.

It would also boost financial inclusion: in rural households, for example, where children are much more likely to be out of school than their urban counterparts. In these settings, in particular, every shilling counts towards a good education.

By 2050, the United Nations estimates that one in four people worldwide will be African. In Kenya, the signs of the rising youth dividend are already there: 75 per cent of youth are currently under the age of 30.

Expanding access to education is, therefore, an economic and social imperative. Effectively leveraging the contributions of the diaspora is critical in efforts to scale access to quality education. – The writer is head of East and Central Africa, WorldRemit—[email protected]