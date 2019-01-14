Medical fees review will restore sobriety in sector

News that a task force charged with reviewing costs of healthcare services has recommended that charges for doctors and other medical procedures be substantially reduced is a major step that will bring sobriety to a sector that has become rapacious.

The Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board, after consulting with all stakeholders, recommended that consultation fees and other charges in private hospitals be reduced by 20 per cent.

It has been clear for a long time that fees charged in most private hospitals in Kenya are extortionist and arbitrary. It took the case of Matilda Onyango, who died after admission and treatment at MP Hospital and the family was slapped with a Sh850,00 bill, for Parliament finally to wake up and decide enough is enough.

Parliament, through Health Committee, directed the board to meet and come up with reviewed charges, stating the prevailing ones were too expensive.

Every which way one looks at medical charges in private facilities, they cannot be justified. What is the justification of a dialysis session costing Sh10,000? Note that a patient with renal failure must have at least three dialysis sessions a week, not to mention drugs and consultations with nephrologists, at Sh4,000 per session at least once a month, that take up a tidy sum.

Take another example of a cardiologist, who will charge an average of Sh5,000 for consultation, take the patient through a further three machines in the clinic at an average of Sh5,000 per machines for diagnosis.

For a half hour session, the medic earns Sh20,000. The patient might need to see the doctor for the next six months. It is no wonder Kenyans are just dying at home, or are simply impoverishing themselves, their immediate families and becoming a big burden to friends and relatives due to such charges.

How does one justify the cost of treatment for such serious diseases as cancer and heart surgeries being cheaper in India than in Kenya—half a world away—even after taking into consideration airfare and accommodation? No conscience, no social sense. Just exploit and make as much money as possible and as quickly as possible.

The situation of drugs is even worse. First, drugs prices fluctuate wildly between chemists. Hapless patients have no way of knowing where the most reasonably priced drugs are because chemists do not post their prices.

So, desperate Kenyans have to pay whatever chemists ask for. It is a crying shame that the government has sat back for so long as Kenyans get ripped off by one of the most critical social sectors.

The government should either take steps to ensure all chemists publish the prices of their products or impose price controls. Even barbers display their prices in shops.

What has gone wrong with the medical profession? Doctors know patients are ready to pay anything to stay alive and rogue ones have used this to squeeze money as they can from hapless patients.

The unfortunate thing is that the government has stayed completely out of regulating medical practice as a business, leaving it to the vagaries of investors who could otherwise be running matatus.

Further, the number of doctors in Kenya is very small for the population. There is an even exceedingly small number of specialists. Look at it this way, all doctors in Kenya are referring their cancer patients to the 20-odd oncologists in the country, as well as the 10-odd neurosurgeons in the country. Left unfettered, those specialists will demand anything from the patient who has no option.

Patients cannot be left at the mercy of people who have demonstrated that greed is their driving philosophy. Medicine is not just another profession.

The government has woken up to the reality that some sectors are so critical to the economy to allow investors to run them in own terms. For instance, banks are under heavy regulation by Central Bank.

Water companies have to apply to increase water tariffs and justify to the regulator. Likewise, there is a need to establish a watchdog to regulate the medical trade.

The review of doctor’s charges is long overdue. It is welcome coming at a time when the Board is also becoming more serious in reining in medical malpractice which has now become a crisis in Kenya. These moves will go a long way in taming a medical sector that has gone rogue and is accountable to no one. —[email protected]