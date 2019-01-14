Kabogo defends Uhuru

Oliver Musembi @PeopleDailyKe

Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo has warned politicians from the county against “bringing shame” to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s home turf through reckless utterances.

Speaking in Kiganjo on Saturday during the burial of former Gatundu South MP Josy Ngugi’s mother, Ruth Wangari, Kabogo said politicians should avoid engaging in petty politics.

“Let us tread carefully and avoid washing our dirty linen in public or talking about issues that may end up dividing our people and the country at large,” said Kabogo.

His remarks came after MCA Alex Kabuu was booed by mourners when he addressed them. Area MP Moses Kuria, interestingly, declined to address the gathering and only waved to the crowd before taking his seat.

Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Juja MP Francis Wakapee urged politicians to avoid 2022 succession politics and focus on development.

Last week, Kuria was forced to apologise to Uhuru after claiming that the Jubilee administration had neglected Mt Kenya region on development issues in favour of other areas.