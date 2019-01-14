Nyong’o in city for treatment

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o was yesterday transferred to a Nairobi hospital for specialised treatment after being taken ill on Saturday.

The governor fell sick while attending the consecration ceremony of new Catholic Archbishop of Kisumu Philip Anyolo. County executive-in-charge of health Dr Rosemary Obara confirmed Nyong’o was flown to Nairobi early yesterday after receiving treatment at Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu, where he had been admitted after being diagnosed with low blood pressure.

She said the governor needed to undergo further tests which could not be conducted in Kisumu. “There were some advanced screening needed but the hospital did not have the equipment,” said Obara.

She, however, declined to disclose the name of the hospital the governor is admitted to but promised to provide details later.

On Saturday evening, Dr Sam Oula told the press the governor was recovering from an abrupt illness that forced him out of the ceremony.

The governor’s communication secretary, Aloice Ager, said Nyong’o had suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, necessitating hospitalisation.