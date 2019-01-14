Ensure books meet standards, KICD to heads

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) yesterday appealed to head teachers to ensure books used in their respective schools for the new curriculum, meet the set requirements.

KICD director Dr Julius Jwan urged parents to confirm the complementary textbooks they buy for children are age appropriate.

The move to caution on books to be used in school follows emerging concerns over some books being circulated in the market purported to be for Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC) but they have not been approved by KICD.

He cautioned that some unscrupulous traders might take advantage of the introduction of the CBC to sell substandard books.

“Textbooks are important in curriculum delivery. They must be the right ones to ensure learners are not treated to misleading content,” Jwan said in a statement.

He said the institute is monitoring situations where books are circulated without their approval, in an effort to protect children from being misled.

“We are monitoring the situation, especially those inserting fake imprints on such books. But, all of us must remain vigilant to protect our children,” Jwan stated.

He also appealed to those circulating the books to confirm if they are in the local market to avoid causing unnecessary panic.

The origin of some of the books with unapproved content, he revealed, has been established to be as far as Egypt, Ghana and the US.

Jwan said head teachers and parents can refer to the addendum to Orange book for CBC, available on KICD’s website to ascertain the genuine textbooks.

The addendum contains approved books for pre-primary 1 and 2 and Grade 1,2 and 3. KICD has approved 305 textbooks for Early Years Education (EYE)

Consequently, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has directed education officers to confirm that only KICD approved are used in schools.